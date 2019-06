Craig Sjodin / ABC

You feel that wave of anticipation and urge to tweet floating in the air? It's because "Scandal" returns this week after an almost two-month hiatus. Time for a dance break. Since "Scandal" is already fast-paced, with plenty of lightening-quick dialogue, it's easy enough to miss details when viewing the show week-to-week. After this long of a break, some of the plot points may be fuzzy. Who double-crossed whom? Are Liv and Fitz on or off? What political scandal is on the verge of ending life, as the folks at Pope & Associates know it? So, here's a quick refresher to get us all up to speed before the third season starts back up this Thursday, Feb. 27. -- By Lauren McEwen