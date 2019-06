Craig Sjodin / ABC

"Scandal" comes back at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, in all of its wine-sipping, jaw-dropping, cliff-hanging glory and honestly, I'm just excited to see how the writers chose to pick up the pieces from the season finale. Basically, the moral of last season was that everyone is awful, and if Olivia Pope is going to wear the white hat/stand in the sun/not be a monster living in human skin, she's going to have to do away with quite a few allegiances, particularly, her relationship with President Fitzgerald Grant. Continue on for our "Scandal" refresher course. -- By Lauren McEwen/For The Baltimore Sun