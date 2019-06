MTV

When we were growing up in small town Louisiana, we always had dreams of making it big as a MMA fighter. It was our only way out, guys! OK, so we didn't grow up in small town Louisiana (and MMA wasn't a thing when we were young), and yet we already think we'll relate to this new docuseries. Plus, the guy in the white shorts is named "Danger." So that's exciting. Premieres 10 p.m. Monday; MTV