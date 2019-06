ABC

It's a little odd that this is Diane Sawyer special is airing right after "Dancing With the Stars (right after pseudo-celebs dancing, check out a profile on a person who really matters), but we'll take it. Sawyer chats with Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, about how they're doing 11 months after her near-fatal shooting. 10:01 p.m. Monday; ABC