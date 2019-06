Bravo

Tamra's 80's themed Bunco Party brought more drama than fun. Tamra thought it would be funny to surprise the girls with their significant others but Vicki wasn't too thrilled to see Slade (Gretchen's boyfriend). Gretchen confronts Vicki about Brooks' (her boyfriend) past issues with child support since Vicki always criticized Slade for being behind on his. Vicki goes on the offensive and says that Gretchen can't relate because she doesn't have children. All the while they are yelling so loudly at each other that Gretchen loses her voice for the next couple of weeks.