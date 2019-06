MTV

Hometown: Bensalem, Pa. Background: Is 6-foot-6 and "extremely competitive" (we're assuming in basketball). Is studying criminal justice with hopes of becoming a cop or FBI agent, so we're sure he'll be on his best behavior this season. Potential for drama: He's the guy who appears to be punching himself in the face in season promos. He reportedly had a troublesome upbringing (see also: Trey), so expect some stories. He's also described as a "man-whore," which seems to be a theme (see also: Trey). What we like about him: Moved home to be closer to his mother and sister; shocks his mom with "explicit details about his sex life." What we dislike about him: Has a Hakuna Matata tattoo.