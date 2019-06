HBO

Critic Roger Ebert once said, "Each film is only as good as its villain," and for "Game of Thrones" there is no villain more despicable than Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). A child of incest between Cersei and her twin brother, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Joffrey is only a boy when he assumes his illegitimate throne. He is privileged, cruel, stupid and arrogant. If you have a soul, you will hate him immediately.