Animal Planet

Airs: Season premiere is 8 p.m. July 29; Animal Planet Why we love it: Commoners are taught how to catch ridiculously large catfish with their hands and feet (it's called noodling) by self-proclaimed hillbillies (shock!) Skipper Bivins and Trent Jackson. This is as fun to watch as the Oklahoma water is muddy, especially when a group of Dallas socialites get their hands on wiggling catfish.