Where we left off:Single Don is not fun -- despite the one-night stands. Throughout Season 4, he had to battle ex-wife Betty to see his kids, bounce from woman to woman (in a sad way), deal with staff cuts at work and the death of Anna Draper, AND cope with the incompetence of Miss Blankenship. So, hey, why not become engaged to secretary/nanny Megan? What we want for Season 5: First of all, no more journaling. We never bought that Don would do that. How about a deeper look into his relationship with troubled daughter Sally? Also, if Don's drafted into Vietnam he'll have some explaining to do because of that whole stealing someone's identity thing. Don Draper the draft dodger?