HBO

Nearly all of the show's characters are pretty fascinating, but that's especially true for the women. Like my all-time favorite show, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Game of Thrones" has some of the strongest female characters on TV. The power struggle between family matriarchs Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey, pictured) was one of the main plot lines of Season 1, along with the growth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) from an insecure girl to her now dragon-commanding status as Queen of All Badassery. And just wait until you meet the sorceress Melisandre and the beautiful, savvy Margaery Tyrell in Season 2.