FX

Not many shows can make us laugh so hard, squirm so painfully and still want to talk about it all the next morning. Louis C.K.'s brilliant FX series accomplishes that -- and all on his own terms. He also writes, directs and even edits the show on his MacBook. Like a dark stepchild of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Louie" succeeds in a comedy landscape filled with dreck such as "Whitney." And for that, we should all be truly thankful.