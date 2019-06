AMC

"Mad Men" might be set in New York, but its heart is in Baltimore. It's no secret that the show's creator and Baltimore native, Matthew Weiner, sneaks Charm City into the script, cast or set whenever he gets the chance. With the Season 6 premiere at 9 p.m. Sunday (AMC), we're looking back at the most memorable Baltimore references from the first five seasons. Consider it our "thank you" for the subtle love letter to our city. Take note, David Simon. --By Karmen Fox