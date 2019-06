Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC /

It's the beginning of the end for "Mad Men." And it all starts with the premiere of the first half of the final season at 10 p.m. Sunday, April 13 (the second half airs next year). Can't wait that long to get some answers? Neither can we. Until then, queue up the cryptic trailers and overanalyze every cast member's interview -- it's plot-predicting time. Here's what we hope to see in the upcoming season. By Karmen Fox