Netflix

Frank and Claire's home resembles a construction site, as crews go to work on making sure that the residence is secure enough to house a vice president. While this is going on, guests arrive to watch Frank take his oath of office. After, Frank meets with Webb and Buchwalter, the two on-paper candidates for his old job as majority whip. They're infighting and well on their way to destroying each other, just as Frank planned. Doug gets word from Christina that Tusk is in town, a piece of information that Frank finds useful. He quickly arranges a meeting between Catherine Durant, Tusk, the president and himself. We see Lucas at a police station, begging a detective to reopen the investigation into Zoe's death. He pleads with the detective to subpoena her phone records, intimating that there they would be able to link Frank to her death. The detective dismisses Lucas without really hearing him out, at first. "It can't be an accident," Lucas says of Zoe's death, which is enough to convince the detective to show him the surveillance footage of Zoe's encounter with the train. "You can watch it a million times, but this case is closed," the detective says. For the complete recap, click here.