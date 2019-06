The CW

Bart and Lily announce they're going out of town for the holiday, so Dan and Serena decide it's the perfect time to host a dinner as a new couple. Blair had been planning to go to Paris to visit her mother, but after finding out how quickly her new BFF's relationship is going, she's more than happy to stay ¿ so she can destroy it. Blair immediately calls Sage for help, since all her other schemes with the high-schooler haven't ended in sex tapes and bad press. Blair says that if Sage apologizes for embarrassing Serena at the cotillion ball, Nate will finally forgive her. Sage really wants her father and Serena to stay apart, but since she wants to get back together with Nate more, she's willing to help. And after Serena coincidentally runs into Sage and Steven at the grocery store, she decides to invite them to what surely won't be an awkward dinner with Dan.