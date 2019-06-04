'Glee' Season 4: Our character wish list [Pictures]

Fox

Where we left off: Our favorite diva was last seen singing around the streets of New York after her fiance broke off their engagement and sent her on a train to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams at NYADA. What we want to see happen: A circa 2004 "Stripped" version of Rachel a la Christina Aguilera. OK, maybe not so X-rated, but I'd love to see her ditch the schoolgirl skirts. And her NYADA dance instructor, Cassandra (played by Kate Hudson), and a possible new love interest may just be the ones to help her.