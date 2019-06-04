'Glee' Season 4: Our character wish list [Pictures]

Fox
Where we left off: Our favorite diva was last seen singing around the streets of New York after her fiance broke off their engagement and sent her on a train to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams at NYADA. What we want to see happen: A circa 2004 "Stripped" version of Rachel a la Christina Aguilera. OK, maybe not so X-rated, but I'd love to see her ditch the schoolgirl skirts. And her NYADA dance instructor, Cassandra (played by Kate Hudson), and a possible new love interest may just be the ones to help her.
Fox
Where we left off: Despite an awesome audition, Kurt was ultimately rejected from NYADA. Boo! What we want to see happen: (Spoiler alert!!) We already know BFFs Rachel and Kurt are going to be roomies in New York. This summer we learned he would intern at vogue.com for Sarah Jessica Parker's character.
Calling all Gleeks: It's the moment you've not-so-patiently waited for all summer! Season 4 kicks off 9 p.m. Sept. 13 on Fox, but you can catch up on some of your favorite characters here. By L'Oreal Thompson