'Empire' Season 2 finale: 'Past is Prologue'
After a life-changing experience, Jamal refuses to make music until his family ends its seemingly endless cycle of violence and fighting. Meanwhile, the Feds are tailing Anika because they want to force her to testify against Lucious. In order to protect her family, Cookie organizes a meeting at Hakeem and Laura's wedding with various people from her and Lucious' past.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad