Carnival Film & Television Limited for Masterpiece

After a somewhat disappointing Season 2 (seriously, the man-without-a-face soldier claiming to be a Crawley?), we've been very happy with the excellent third installment of PBS' super-addictive drama. Even Mrs. Patmore has a bit more spring in her step. And after many drastic changes and tears (yes, we admit it), the season wraps at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 (two-hour episode!), so we thought it was time to review all the highs (and, yes, some lows) of our favorite elite family across the pond.