Carnival Film & Television Limited for Masterpiece

You know the times are changing when the ladies of Downton are showing their arms. Yes, Season 3 starts in 1920 -- hence the (slightly) more revealing clothing -- but things haven't quite reached levels of Jazz Age-era debauchery yet. But the new season of the uber-popular and addictive drama, premiering 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, on PBS, promises some major changes for the Crawley family and their steadfast help. Here's our handy catch-up guide and a few hints on what to expect in the new season, which we'll recap each week on TV Lust, baltimoresun.com/tvlust