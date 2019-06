Showtime

This is the first time Dexter (Michael C. Hall) is forced to choose his family and overcome the Dark Passenger. After finding out that the Ice Truck Killer, Moser (Christian Camargo, above right), is actually his biological brother, Dexter experiences a rush of relief that he finally understands why he is the way he is. But Moser pushes Dex to cement their bond with the death of the one person left between them -- Deb (Jennifer Carpenter, above left). Dexter chooses to save her, overcoming the stereotypical "need to kill" that usually characterizes serial killers, but he has to kill his own brother to protect her.