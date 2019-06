Showtime

It was pretty hilarious to see a guy like Dexter actually attend his high-school reunion ... even if it was just to kill the jerk jock guy who covered up killing his own wife. In between that murder, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) turned popular: hooking up with the hot girl and even dancing to MC Hammer. "I have no idea what Hammer time is. Or how it differs from regular time," Dexter confesses. A Dexter-in-high-school flashback is now on our wish-list.