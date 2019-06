Adam Taylor / ABC

The big finale of "Dancing With the Stars" is here (the two-part season finale airs 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 20 and 21, on ABC) and the four finalists are Disney star Zendaya Coleman, Olympic gymnast Alexandra Reisman, singer Kellie Pickler, and the Ravens' own Jacoby Jones. Jones being the only male star left in the competition is no surprise as he showed tremendous potential and charisma since Week 1. It's a tough finale, with Reisman and Pickler both partnered with pros (Mark Ballas and Derek Hough, respectively) who have won the mirror ball trophy before. But so has Jones' partner, Karina Smirnoff, so don't count them out just yet. Here are some reasons why we think Jones should win it all. -- Amy Watts