ABC

Partner: Kym Johnson "Star" cred: *nSync member; currently doing game show announcing/hosting Original season finish: Season 4, 2nd Joey was a surprise his original season, but I wonder how competitive he'll be in this crowd of all-stars. Aside from Apolo Anton Ohno (that season's winner) and Laila Ali (who should've really finished ahead of Joey), Season 4 was a weak, weak season (Billy Ray Cyrus, anyone? Clyde Drexler? I mean, John Ratzenberger came in SIXTH.)