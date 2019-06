Fox

Bust out the unlimited juice, because the Bluths are back! Sure, Fox made a huge mistake canning the show seven long years ago. The on-the-sly jokes might have put off some people. But in reality, that subtle humor only drew in a larger, more dedicated fan base long after the series was over. Don't have enough time to watch Bluth marathon before a new batch of 15 episodes premieres together on Sunday on Netflix? Don't fret. We rounded up the best foreshadowing, connections and hidden jokes that you might have missed the first (couple) times you watched the series. How grand! -- Karmen Fox