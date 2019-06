Fox

The new season of "American Idol" (premiering at 8 p.m. Jan. 16 on Fox) has the makings for a reality show suspense thriller. I don't think we've ever had one of those to tune in to faithfully, thus I'm pleased. Big up, props, thanks and Hail Marys to whoever decided that the pairing of Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey was a good idea. Sure, we'll tune in as we always have to catch the worst of the worst, the meme of the season, the one-hit wonders, the bad, really bad singers that have never been told that they're really bad. However, you may not admit it -- but I sure will: I'll be tuning in to catch a good ol' eye-rolling, slur-throwing, name-calling, down and dirty cat fight between the pop diva and the rap diva. So I sat back and thought, what would be the top 10 reasons Mimi and Nicki would fight this season. Here they are. -- Ericka Alston