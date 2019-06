Bob D'Amico / ABC

This year's installment of "The Bachelorette" is currently chugging along strongly. And by "strongly," we mean "ridiculously icky and over the top even for 'The Bachelorette.'" But even after "The Bachelorette" season finale (8 p.m. July 27) we have to wait only a few days for the Aug. 2 premiere of "Bachelor in Paradise," designed for those who like "The Bachelor" but wish it was a tad more gross and mysoginistic. Expect many former "contestants" to appear, like Clare Crawley (above), the runner-up in Juan Pablo's season.