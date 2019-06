NBC / Andrew Toth/NBC

NBC splits its New Year's Eve offerings in three, with "A Toast to 2015!" from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 31 (a retrospective/look back on the year that was), “NBC's New Year's Eve Game Night With Andy Cohen” (10 p.m.) and, finally, “New Year's Eve With Carson Daly” (11:30 p.m.).