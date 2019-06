TLC

Airing: Now. 9 p.m. Sundays What to expect: The OG cast of "Breaking Amish" returns for a third outing, this time, as the title suggests, returning home. Expected dramas resume, notably revolving around Abe (pictured, with an axe that may or may not be Amish-made) and his wife, Rebecca, who is pregnant again. By far, our favorite cast member is Abe's no-nonsense but loving mother, Mary, who enjoys vodka and canned meat in equal measure. Guilty rating (out of 10): 7. The show has faced criticism for not being authentic (shocker for a reality show!), but these folks are too weirdly interesting to ignore. Bonus: frequent use of archaic Pennsylvanian German words!