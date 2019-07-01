21 actors who appeared on both 'Homicide' and 'The Wire': NBC's "Homicide: Life on the Street" and HBO's "The Wire" -- both award-winning TV series, both from the pen of former Baltimore Sun reporter (and now Emmy-winning TV writer and producer) David Simon, both filmed for their entire runs in Baltimore, both painting a gritty picture of life on the streets of Charm City. And the shared DNA doesn't end there. More than 50 actors appeared in both series; here are 21 of them, some who were featured as major characters, others who showed up for just a scene or two in a single episode.