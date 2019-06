AMC

Spoiler alert! If you're for some reason reading this without having watched the first two seasons of "The Walking Dead," then skip over this reason. But fans of the show already know just how unpredictable it can be, and how no matter how important a character may seem, no one is sacred. Last season's best shockers included zombie Sophia, Rick killing Shane (above), and the revelation that we are ALL infected! Season 3 will surely include many more OMG, WTF? Moments.