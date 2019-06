Craig Sjodin / ABC

Star qualifications: Actor, Dancer Pro partner: Witney Carson You may not remember, but Ribeiro started out as a dancer, appearing in the lead role of Broadway's "The Tap Dance Kid" when he was only 8. Hot on the heels of that, he was in a Pepsi commercial with Michael Jackson. I remember him most fondly for his gig as Ricky Schroder's best friend on "Silver Spoons" but most of America thinks of him as Carlton from his long-running gig on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." And yes, he's promised to do "The Carlton" dance this year. Prediction: He's had some weight issues and he's in his 40s now, but I still think he makes it to the finals.