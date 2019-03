Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

The military look is hot-hot-hot for the cold this year. But this year, the key is to show its softer side, too. If the garment doesn't have any feminine flourishes, you can add something with ruffles or lace. Leather is always a fashion stalwart. But this year, it's taking a supporting role, rather than starring. Look for leather accents, like the trim on this coat by Yoana Baraschi, $480 at L'Apparenza. Or pieces that combine leather and knits. Of course, one fabulous cold-weather leather accent is always a pair of boots. They're still a hot trend; any leather, any heel height, from bootie to over-the-knee. However, according to Janie Griffin, co-owner of The Little Shoebox in Ruxton, this year's "it" boot is one that hits a bit below the knee, with a looser fit so women can tuck jeans, jeggings or leggings into them. This pair, by Pour la Victoire, is $395 at the Little Shoebox. Black wool turtleneck, by Allure, is $280 at Ruth Shaw. Black suede leggings, $398 by Vince at L'Apparenza. Model: Nichelle Cunningham/ T.H.E. Artist Agency. Styling: Pascale Lemaire/T.H.E. Artist Agency. Hair and makeup by Kim Steele/T.H.E. Artist Agency. Styling assistance by Sybil Street/T.H.E. Artist Agency.