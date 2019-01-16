100 things we love about Baltimore [Pictures]
A moody tavern. An extraordinary cocktail. The easy lapping of bay water against the banks of the Inner Harbor. Duckpin lanes. Old Bay. Art in an otherwise empty storefront. For all of these things, and for so many more, people love Baltimore. People feel how they feel about this place for their own reasons. It's personal and not necessarily explainable. Something between them and the city. But in the spirit of sharing the love, we asked some of the city's best-known personalities to reveal something that makes them fall for Baltimore. Take this list as personal suggestions, from one neighbor to another. Prefer a text version? Here's your printable list. Share your own favorite things about Baltimore in the comments field below or by using the #whywelovebmore hashtag on Twitter. Also see: • Your pictures: What you love about Baltimore • Baltimore bucket list • Sun Magazine shoot: Stacy Keibler • Sun Magazine photo shoot: Josh Charles
