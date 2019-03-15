Notable Marylanders share what they're giving as holiday gifts [Pictures]

Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun photo

The children's classic "The Polar Express" has become the "center of the holiday tradition" for the family of Candace Dold, entertainment reporter for WBFF/Fox 45. "My mother read the book to me every Christmas Eve," she said. "It was more than just a time to gaze at impressive illustrations while listening to the enchanting tone in my mother's voice. These moments became an important bonding experience." Now a mother herself, "I want to pass the tradition on to my daughter." Last year, she gave the book to daughter Gianna, now 2. This year, it will be a sleigh bell similar to the one in the book: "I want to make sure that the bell always makes a beautiful sound for her."