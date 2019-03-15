Notable Marylanders share what they're giving as holiday gifts [Pictures]
Setting aside the baggage of frantic scheduling and manic shopping, the holidays still provide an opportunity to stop, to celebrate with our closest relations and friends, and to give. This year, the Sun Magazine asked several prominent Marylanders to pause -- for a phone call or an email -- and reveal what they planned to bestow upon those dearest to them. The answers, as you'll see, range from sensual treatments to sentimental treasures. -- John-John Williams IV Baltimore Sun classical music and theater critic Tim Smith contributed to this article.