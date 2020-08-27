‘Rising Phoenix’ review: Spotlighting athletes of the Paralympics while the Olympics are postponed

Besides Cole, whose leg was amputated as a toddler, and Vio, other athletes featured are stoic French sprinter and long jumper Jean-Baptiste Alaize, who lost his legs at age 3 during the Burundian Civil War; British sprinter Jonnie Peacock, who was afforded a pop star's ovation in London, where he defeated the now notorious Oscar Pistorius; and droll American archer Matt Stutzman, born without arms, who declares that "a bow just wants to be shot" and uses his feet to accomplish the task.