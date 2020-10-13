‘Martin Eden’ review: A love letter to a century of Italian cinema

Against this backdrop of a class-based impossible love story, civil unrest brews as workers strike, preaching the values of socialism and collectivism. Meanwhile, Martin devours the social Darwinist writings of Herbert Spencer. Evolution becomes almost a personal mantra, because Martin himself is evolving, or so he thinks. He at once wants to discard his working-class trappings, but he also yearns to write about his own struggle and where he comes from. He dedicates himself to his craft because he loves Elena and wants to be with her, but also because he believes in himself and his own success as a writer, even if no one else does, his stories deemed “raw” and “too sad.”