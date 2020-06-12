'Marona’s Fantastic Tale’ review: A dizzying, moving tour through a dog’s heartbreaks and joys

Director Anca Damian's film is more thoughtful and emotionally realized than the carnival rides that dominate the American animated scene. There's nothing formulaic about it. It feels very much like a personal statement, not one that went through multiple filters to find a marketing sweet spot. Amid the trappings of the story of a cute dog are meditations on the need for purpose, the simplicity of joy and the joy of simplicity, the willingness to be loyal and committed, and the heartbreak that so often follows. In that way, it's not exactly for kids, unless they can handle a truthful-feeling examination of loss.