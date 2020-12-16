‘Greenland’ review: Fueled by a comet, apocalypse tale is not just plausible, but recognizable

The setup is basic: Butler is John, a structural engineer in a generic American city (Atlanta, to be exact). His relationship with his wife, Allison (Morena Baccarin), is frosty, hinting at an imminent breakup. They share a precocious son, Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd), who is the one to inform his father that a comet named Clarke is speeding toward Earth, ready to rain space fragments for one heck of a light show. It’s positioned as a spectacular celestial event, nothing to worry about, until John receives a “Presidential Alert” on his phone while buying beer for a barbecue, and an ominous message that he and his family need to report to an Air Force base for evacuation. It’s clear his family has been singled out for some mysterious special treatment when his neighbors, none of whom receive the message, all watch Tampa reduced to a pile of smoking rubble on TV.