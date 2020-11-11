‘Freaky’ review: Vince Vaughn is a revelation in gender-bending, body-swapping horror outing

“Freaky” stars Kathryn Newton as a mousy Final Girl archetype, Millie. She’s pretty but frumpy, smart but shy, relentlessly bullied save for a couple of close friends. After a homecoming football game toiling as the Beaver mascot, she ends up on the wrong end of an enchanted dagger wielded by the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn), who just the night before, slaughtered a quartet of frisky teens, as local masked murderers do. When the Butcher stabs Millie with “La Dola,” the knife he’s nicked, the sky roils and the earth parts to reveal an ancient temple underneath the football field, both of their shoulders oozing blood. Although Millie escapes, the next morning, the Butcher wakes up in Millie’s body, and she wakes up as, well, Vince Vaughn.