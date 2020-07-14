‘Dirt Music’ review: Full of beauty, but romantic tale from novel stalls with its plot

The film undeniably captures the breathtaking and unique landscape of coastal Western Australia. It's an incredibly beautiful film, but it's a challenge to emotionally connect to it. It feels like the outline of what would have been an epic novel, but in the translation to the screen, it has lost its interiority, and anything profound it might have communicated. In 2009, legendary Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce ("Rabbit-Proof Fence") was attached to adapt the novel, but by 2014, he admitted in an interview, "I could never get a script that I thought captured the poetry of the novel, and there's the problem. A poetic novel is just difficult to translate into a movie." Therein seems to be the problem. There's something deeply lacking about this screen version of "Dirt Music," and ultimately, all that potential is sadly squandered.