‘Boys State’ review: A riveting documentary introducing teenagers to politics

The journey that is "Boys State" is constantly surprising. At first the boys are tribal and somewhat terrifying, play-acting and posturing at "politics" and "masculinity." They scream intense rhetoric as a way of conveying power, but then try to pass legislation about aliens and pizza. They're not quite boys, not yet men. But when they start to let their guard down and actually listen to each other (and some of them are such compelling speakers that it's impossible not to), one starts to feel a fondness toward them, as they fumble toward earnestness and true connection.