‘Blackbird’ review: Susan Sarandon at center of story about grace in death

The core truth at the center of “Blackbird” is Lily’s agency in all of this: every choice her own. Sarandon is perfect in her embodiment of this fierce yet vulnerable woman, whose spirit never wavers, even as her body does. She’s buffeted by the performances around her, including Lindsay Duncan as her lifelong best friend, who gets one powerful monologue, as is required by law (or should be), while Neill’s presence bathes the atmosphere with an aura of calm decency. “Blackbird” is a simple tale, well-told, but it’s also the tale of all tales, of life, death and everything in between.