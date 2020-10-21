‘Bad Hair’ review: Horror comedy adds layers to race-based workplace discrimination tale

While Anna’s story of workplace discrimination could be current, Simien also deftly connects this wild tale of a murderous hairpiece to the distant past. As her hair violently possesses her, drinking up fresh blood from unsuspecting victims in order to remain straight and silky, Anna turns to a book of slave lore, and a folktale about a “moss-haired girl,” who fashions tree moss into a wig, adding another layer of both fantasy and reality to the witchy fable. While “Bad Hair” is more humorously incisive than truly terrifying, Lorraine, in the leading role, sells it, while Simien creates space to discuss the ways in which women enforce unfair standards of beauty on each other in a white patriarchal society, using the horror genre as a blunt but effective tool to clear the path.