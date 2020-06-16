‘Babyteeth’ review: Bringing unique life, infectious energy to sickly teen subgenre

If this sounds like just another sickly teen movie, it's not. Milla's cancer is a constant presence, but it's not about the cancer. The sickness offers stakes; it explains why she's so bold and constantly craving more and more experiences to cram into her young life, and why her parents succumb to her otherwise reckless whims ("this is the worst parenting," Anna sighs, as she watches Milla and Moses wrestle on the lawn). However, "Babyteeth" isn't so much about cancer and dying as it is about life in general, and the conundrum of loving your family and wishing for their happiness as you strive for your own, but struggling to perform as the perfect wife, daughter or husband.