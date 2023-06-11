Tony Awards 2023: Full list of winners (LIVE UPDATES)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sara Bareilles attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

The 2023 Tony Awards are here to celebrate the best on Broadway.

Big-name performers including Jessica Chastain and Josh Groban and buzzworthy shows such as “Some Like It Hot” and “Sweeney Todd” are nominated for top honors at Sunday’s ceremony at the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights.

For the second year in a row, Oscar-winning “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose — who received a 2018 Tony nomination for “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” — is hosting the awards show, which is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Follow along here for live updates as the winners are announced.

Best Play

“Ain’t No Mo’”

“Between Riverside and Crazy”

“Cost of Living”

“Fat Ham”

“Leopoldstadt”

The cast during a performance of "New York, New York." (Paul Kolnik/AP)

Best Musical

“& Juliet”

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“New York, New York”

“Shucked”

“Some Like It Hot”

Best Revival of a Play

“A Doll’s House”

“The Piano Lesson”

“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

“Topdog/Underdog”

Micaela Diamond (left) and Ben Platt during a performance of "Parade." (Joan Marcus/AP)

Best Revival of a Musical

“Camelot”

“Into the Woods”

“Parade”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Book of a Musical

“Kimberly Akimbo” — David Lindsay-Abaire

“Shucked” — Robert Horn

“Some Like It Hot” — Matthew López and Amber Ruffin

“& Juliet” — David West Read

“New York, New York” — David Thompson and Sharon Washington

Ashley D. Kelley (left) and Grey Henson during a performance of "Shucked." (AP)

Best Original Score

“Almost Famous” — Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe

“Kimberly Akimbo” — Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire

“KPOP,” — Helen Park and Max Vernon

“Shucked” — Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

“Some Like It Hot” — Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Topdog/Underdog”

Corey Hawkins, “Topdog/Underdog”

Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”

Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Wendell Pierce, “Death of a Salesman”

The cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot." (Matthew Murphy/AP)

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House”

Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976″

Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot”

J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”

Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Into the Woods”

Ben Platt, “Parade”

Colton Ryan, “New York, New York”

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods”

Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet”

Micaela Diamond, “Parade”

Lorna Courtney during a performance of "& Juliet." (Matthew Murphy/AP)

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Samuel L. Jackson, “The Piano Lesson”

Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”

David Zayas, “Cost of Living”

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham”

Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living”

Kara Young, “Cost of Living”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Julia Lester, “Into the Woods”

Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”

NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot”

Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked”

Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot”

Jordan Donica, “Camelot”

Alex Newell, “Shucked”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, “Prima Facie”

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, “Life of Pi”

Rachel Hauck, “Good Night, Oscar”

Richard Hudson, “Leopoldstadt”

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, “New York, New York”

Mimi Lien, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, “Camelot”

Scott Pask, “Shucked”

Scott Pask, “Some Like It Hot”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, “Life of Pi”

Dominique Fawn Hill, “Fat Ham”

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt”

Emilio Sosa, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Emilio Sosa, “Good Night, Oscar”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”

Susan Hilferty, “Parade”

Jennifer Moeller, “Camelot”

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, “KPOP”

Paloma Young, “& Juliet”

Donna Zakowska, “New York, New York”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, “Leopoldstadt”

Natasha Chivers, “Prima Facie”

Jon Clark, “A Doll’s House”

Bradley King, “Fat Ham”

Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi”

Jen Schriever, “Death of a Salesman”

Ben Stanton, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, “New York, New York”

Lap Chi Chu, “Camelot”

Heather Gilbert, “Parade”

Howard Hudson, “& Juliet”

Natasha Katz, “Some Like It Hot”

Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Carolyn Downing, “Life of Pi”

Joshua D. Reid, “A Christmas Carol”

Ben and Max Ringham, “A Doll’s House”

Ben and Max Ringham, “Prima Facie”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, “New York, New York”

John Shivers, “Shucked”

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, “Into the Woods”

Gareth Owen, “& Juliet”

Nevin Steinberg, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham”

Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living”

Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House”

Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”

Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Max Webster, “Life of Pi”

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “Parade”

Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods”

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Jack O’Brien, “Shucked”

Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Susan Stroman, “New York, New York”

Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet”

Jennifer Weber, “KPOP”

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, “& Juliet”

John Clancy, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Jason Howland, “Shucked”

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot”

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, “New York, New York”