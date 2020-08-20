TikTok star and Ellicott City native Bryce Hall has power shut off at L.A. party house over coronavirus protocols

The lights have gone out on TikTok influencer and Ellicott City native Bryce Hall — literally.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that he has authorized the power to be shut off at Hall’s Hollywood Hills rental home after the viral sensation blatantly ignored coronavirus protocols and continued hosting massive parties.
“With more than 2,000 Angelenos — and over 170,000 Americans — lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus. That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk,” Garcetti said in a statement.
“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders. The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”
Los Angeles police had visited the home, known as Sway House and also occupied by TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray, at least twice before cutting the power, according to the mayor.
Garcetti announced more than two weeks ago that he reserved the right to shut off utilities for properties that were disregarding shutdown orders after warnings to stop the parties were ignored.
At least 13 homes received warnings from police last weekend, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In the aftermath, Hall and Gray posted a TikTok from a seemingly darkened room, bobbing along to the song “Electric Love” by BØRNS.