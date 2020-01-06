Quentin Tarantino says the rumors are true – he plans to stop directing after his next movie.
“I do like the idea of a 10 film filmography,” he said backstage after winning the best screenplay Golden Globe award for his ninth flick “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”
“Especially a 10 film filmography where I’ve spent the last 30 years giving everything in the world that I have. And then dropping the mic,” he said Sunday night.
“I can write plays. I can direct plays. I can do a TV show. I can do a lot of different things. The filmography will stand,” he said.
“The whole idea is to, like, live and want more. That’s always the old vaudevillian’s way of going out,” he said.
The two-time Oscar winner said his next film, which will be his 10th as a director, will be a meaningful bookend to his career.
“There is an umbilical cord from the tenth film to ‘Reservoir Dogs.’ So there is this artistic intention that carries from the beginning all the way through the end. I think that’s actually really kind of cool,” he said.
“I like the idea of being more of a writer. Just me and my pen and a piece of paper,” he said about his future professional plans.
He also noted in his acceptance speech he’s expecting his first child with wife Daniella Pick.
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” also won a best supporting actor role trophy for Brad Pitt.