2023 Tony Awards: ‘Parade’ wins best musical revival

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Stephanie Hsu attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

“Parade,” a star-studded show about a Jewish man’s wrongful conviction and lynching in Georgia a century ago, won the Tony Award for best musical revival on Sunday.

The relevance of the daring production was underscored at its first preview when a gaggle of neo-Nazis held a hateful demonstration outside the show’s playhouse, the Bernard Jacobs Theatre.

Advertisement

Unbowed, the show and its two stars, Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, have since February told the dramatized story of Leo Frank and his wife, Lucille, to packed and enraptured audiences.

The real-life, Brooklyn-raised Leo Frank was convicted in the murder of a 13-year-old who was found dead at a Georgia pencil factory.

Advertisement

Frank was killed in 1915 by a lynch mob during a surge in antisemitic hate following his murder conviction. His death prompted the creation of the Anti-Defamation League and a revival of the Ku Klux Klan.

The revival, boosted by the gifted singers at its center, has by some measures outshined the original “Parade,” which ran from 1998 to 1999 and won two Tonys (best original score and best book).

[ Neo-Nazi group rallies outside ‘Parade,’ musical about a lynched American Jew ]

The revival has drawn stronger crowds, and earned the top honor in its category despite a strong field, which included “Into the Woods,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and “Camelot.”

All told, “Parade” garnered six Tony nominations. Both Platt and Diamond were nominated.

The director, Michael Arden, also won a Tony for best direction of a musical.

“Parade” is set to close in August.