Legendary Broadway actress Carol Channing dies at 97

Legendary Broadway actress Carol Channing, who also starred on TV and on the big screen, has died at the age of 97.

Channing passed away at her home in California early Tuesday of natural causes, her publicist B. Harlan Boll confirmed.

The Seattle native won a Tony Award in 1964 for her performance of the lead role in "Hello, Dolly!" Jackie Kennedy and her two children made their first public appearance following the assassination of JFK to see Channing's portrayal of Dolly Levi, according to Boll.

Carol Channing in 1970s.

Channing appeared in the iconic role for 5,000 performances on Broadway and in other venues.

"I admired her before I met her, and have loved her since the day she stepped ... or fell rather ... into my life," Boll said in a statement. "It is so very hard to see the final curtain lower on a woman who has been a daily part of my life for more than a third of it."

After making her Broadway debut in 1948, Channing appeared in such hits as "Gentleman Prefer Blondes," Show Girl," "Pygmalion" and "Wonderful Town."

Channing also won a special Tony Award in 1968. “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was one of many to offer tributes on Tuesday.

“When the whistles blow And the cymbals crash And the sparklers light the sky I'm gonna raise the roof I'm gonna carry on Give me an old trombone Give me an old baton Before the parade passes by!” Goodbye, Carol," he wrote on Twitter.

In addition to shining on the stage, Channing earned an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe for her performance in the 1967 film "Thoroughly Modern Millie,” which also featured Julie Andrews and Mary Tyler Moore. Channing is also known for giving Clint Eastwood his first on-screen kiss in "The First Traveling Saleslady," which hit the big screen in 1956, according to Boll.

She also made numerous guest appearances on such popular TV shows as "The Love Boat," "Hollywood Squares," "Password," "Magnum, P.I.," "The Nanny," "Touched by an Angel" and "Family Guy."

Channing was married four times, including to television producer Charles Lowe for four decades. She sued for divorce in 1998, accusing him of misappropriating her funds and humiliating her.

"The only thing about control freak victims is that they don't know who they are," she told The Washington Post. "It's taken me 77 years to figure that out. I was miserable. I was unhappy. And I didn't realize it wasn't my fault. But I'm going to survive. I'm going to live. I'm free."

Carol Channing performs in Las Vegas in 1957.

She was born Jan. 31, 1921, in Seattle, where her father George Channing was a newspaper editor. Channing decided at the age of 7 that she wanted to become an entertainer, crediting her father for her passion.

"He told me you can dedicate your life at 7 or 97," she said. "And the people who do that are happier people."

As she majored in drama and dance at Vermont's Bennington College, she found a job in a New York revue. The show only lasted two weeks, but the young Channing was noticed.

"You will hear more about a satiric chanteuse named Carol Channing," a New Yorker magazine critic said at the time.

Channing later said, "that was it. I said goodbye to trigonometry, zoology and English literature."

