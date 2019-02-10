Grammys 2019: Winners of the 61st annual primetime awards show

And the award goes to…

On music’s biggest night, a few new faces and a few old favorites stand to get lucky at the 2019 Grammys.

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations, including record of the year and song of the year, with Drake close behind him with seven.

Brandi Carlile earned six nominations, making her the most celebrated woman at the awards show, while Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Cardi B and Maren Morris were early favorites to go home with at least one trophy.

Record Of The Year

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Album Of The Year

“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B

“By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion” — Drake

“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys” — Post Malone

“Dirty Computer” — Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (Various Artists)

Song Of The Year

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, MichaelTrewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino) — WINNER

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa — WINNER

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga — WINNER

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Fall In Line” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — WINNER

“Girls Like You” — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love Is Here To Stay” —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“My Way” — Willie Nelson — WINNER

“Nat ‘King’ Cole & Me” — Gregory Porter

“Standards (DELUXE) —Seal

“THE MUSIC…THE MEM’RIES…THE MAGIC!” —Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Camila” — Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life” — Kelly Clarkson

“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande — WINNER

“Shawn Mendes” — Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma” — P!nk

“Reputation” — Taylor Swift

Best Music Video

“APES***” — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers — WINNER

“I’m Not Racist” Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer

“Pynk” — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers

“Mumbo Jumbo” — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer

Best Dance Recording

“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” — Fisher

“Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson — WINNER

“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Singularity” —Jon Hopkins

“Woman Worldwide” — Justice — WINNER

“Treehouse” — Sofi Tukker

“Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” — SOPHIE

“Lune Rouge” — TOKiMONSTA

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams — WINNER